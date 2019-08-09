'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Karishma Sharma enjoys shooting for edgy dramas

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Karishma Sharma, known for shows like "Pavitra Rishta" and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", will feature in the edgy drama series titled "Sumer Singh Diaries". She says it's a genre that she really enjoys shooting for.

The show promises to be an appealing and relatable one that stars Karishma and Rannvijay Singha.

"I'm super excited to be part of 'Sumer Singh Diaries'. It's an edgy drama series, a genre I really enjoy shooting for. The story is very engaging and appealing and I promise that you will see a completely new side of me in this show," Karishma said.

"I am looking forward to have Rannvijay Singha as a co-actor. We are going to bring to you a show that is going to keep you at the edge of your seats," she added.