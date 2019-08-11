'Badla' a director's film: Amitabh Bachchan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says his film "Badla" is well written, edited and photographed. He called it a director's film.

"My film 'Badla' on Netflix now. Rs 140cr + worldwide gross, I am told. But truly a directors film -- well written, well photographed and well-edited. Well done Sujoy Ghosh," Amitabh tweeted on Sunday.

"Badla", shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, is a mystery thriller which also features Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. It is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film "The Invisible Guest". "Badla" follows an interaction between a lawyer and a businesswoman regarding a murder.

Currently, Amitabh is busy shooting for the quiz-based talent show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".