'Chak De! India' actors get nostalgic as film completes 12 years

Directed by Shimit Amin, "Chak De! India" was released on August 10, 2007. Apart from the newbies, the film featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan in 'Chak De India'

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Chak De! India" completed 12 years since its release, actresses like Vidya Malavade, Chitrashi Rawat and Sagarika Ghatge, who rose to fame with the film, became nostalgic and reminisced the shooting days.

"12 years to this iconic film that changed our lives and gave me a forever family of friends...Gratitude," Vidya wrote on Instagram Stories along with several stills from the movie.

In a still from Vidya Malwade's (who played the role of 'Vidya Sharma', captain of the Indian women's hockey team) Instagram stories


Recalling the film's journey, actress Chitrashi Rawat said: "Our film has completed 12 years. Thank you, everyone, for loving our film and loving me."

