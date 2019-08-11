Working to rectify mistakes after 'Machine' failed, says Mustafa

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 11th August 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 10:10 AM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Almost two years after his debut Bollywood flick "Machine" failed, actor Mustafa, son of Abbas Burmawala of the Abbas-Mustan director duo, is back with a short film titled "The Last Meal".

"'The Last Meal' is an emotional story of a mother and her son. The son is going on a mission and knows that he'll not come back. His mother wants him to go, and at the same time tries to stop him. The film is about their conversation during their last meal together," said Mustafa, adding: "I think every mother and son will relate to this film."

While Mustafa plays the son, veteran actress Zarina Wahab is cast as the mother. Sharing his experience of working with Zarina, Mustafa said: "It was amazing. She treated me like her own son throughout the shoot."

For an actor who has made his Bollywood debut two years ago, isn't it more important to focus on feature films at this moment? While Mustafa agrees feature films are important, he also feels that choosing the right script is equally necessary. "In these two years, I have heard a lot of scripts. But I did not want to do a similar character (as in Machine). The scripts were also not that great," he said.

After the debacle of his debut flick "Machine", which released in March 2017, Mustafa has worked a lot on rectifying his shortcomings.

"It ('Machine') was my first film and I gave my 100 per cent to it. I tried to give my best in every single scene. After the film didn't work, I kept working on myself and tried to rectify my shortcomings. I am still doing so. I learn every day. You cannot be perfect but you have to keep trying new things and keep evolving as an actor," the 28-year-old actor said.

On the work front, Mustafa has a few movies and web shows lined up, and is waiting for an official announcement regarding the same.

"The Last Meal" recently started streaming on MX Player.

