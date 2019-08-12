Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra reveals husband Nick Jonas likes her 'natural' looks, calls him 'appreciator'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'.

Published: 12th August 2019 04:44 PM

Actress Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Nick Jonas has nothing but love and admiration for his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The actor recently spoke to People at Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 and revealed how her husband is full of admiration for her whether she decides to go for a more natural or a more glamorous look.

"He likes a bit of both," the 'Quantico' star, said, adding that "there are days when he likes a really natural thing."

The 'Mary Kom' actor added, "He's an appreciator. He's someone who can appreciate both things."

In honour of Beautycon, Priyanka went all out for the event, wearing a sheer black top with a pussycat bow, a white blazer paired with a matching pair of pants. Adding a pop of colour to the whole look, she opted for striking pink eye makeup with a matching bold lip colour.

Earlier this month, Priyanka joined her fellow J sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in celebrating the first night of their husbands' 'Happiness Begins' tour. All three women rocked Jonas Brothers T-shirts.

The actor shared that it was "really cool" that they all decided on coordinating their outfits since they "have such distinct personalities."

ALSO READ: Tired of 'catfight', Priyanka Chopra urges women to empower each other

"Mine was vintage from like 2008, which was really cool, but we cut up Danni's and then Sophie was wearing hers. It was really cool to see all three of us in the same thing, you know? It was really fun," Priyanka said.

With her husband on tour, the much-in-love couple is putting in efforts to spend time with one another whenever they can.

"We try and find time to intersect with each other. I'm not going to be on the tour a lot with them, but whenever I can, I try and go in and whenever he has days off he always tries to fly in. So that's always good. We were very cognizant of that," she said.

The star also spoke about a variety of things from sisterhood to not seeking validation from others to not be afraid of taking risks and fail.

Ironically, as the actor was championing for "sisterhood" and female empowerment, an attendee yelled at the 'Baywatch' star.

An eyewitness told E! News that a Pakistani woman questioned the actor about her role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador and her controversial tweet in March, where she wrote, "Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces."

According to the eyewitness, the attendee claimed that the actor was a "hypocrite" for "encouraging war between India and Pakistan."

ALSO READ: War not something I'm fond of, but I'm patriotic, says Priyanka Chopra 

However, Priyanka, who is known for her unfiltered opinions, wasn't taking any of it.

"I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me," Priyanka responded.

She continued, "But I think that all of us have a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

