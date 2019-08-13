Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dil Chahta Hai' sequel will be fun when Aamir, Saif and I are fifty-plus: Akshaye Khanna 

Regarded as one of the benchmark films on friendships, Farhan Akhtar's "Dil Chahta Hai" recently completed 18 years.

Published: 13th August 2019 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:30 PM

Actor Akshaye Khanna (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Akshaye Khanna says a sequel to the much-loved "Dil Chahta Hai" will be fun when all of its lead stars, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and him are fifty plus.

When asked, what does he think the characters would be doing today, Akshaye told reporters, "I always told Farhan that wait till all of us are fifty plus and then make 'Dil Chahta Hai 2'.

"Then it will be fun, it is no fun if you make it after 10-15 years.

So now Aamir is 50 plus, Saif will be there soon and I'll take a little more time and then we'll see!" Akshaye, 44, was speaking at the trailer launch of his latest film, "Section 375".

WATCH | 'Section 375' trailer: A gripping courtroom drama that raises uncomfortable questions

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the courtroom drama revolves around a rape case and features the actor playing a lawyer who is defending the accused.

"I did the film because I was totally impressed and inspired by Ajay's writing. I had not come across this kind of writing in the longest time. It is so mature and in-depth. When you watch the film, I am sure you will recognise that the director has made this film with a lot of maturity."

The film, also featuring Richa Chadha, is scheduled to release on September 13.

TAGS
Dil Chahta Hai Akshaye Khanna Aamir Khan Saif Ali Khan
