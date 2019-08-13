Home Entertainment Hindi

'Newton' producer Manish Mundra to make directorial debut

To be shot extensively in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, with cinematographer Avinash Arun, the film will go on floors in January 2020.

'Newton' producer Manish Mundra

'Newton' producer Manish Mundra (Photo | Manish Mundra Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Manish Mundra, the founder-producer of Mumbai-based Drishyam Films that has produced award-winning films such as "Newton" and "Masaan", will now direct an untitled social drama feature film inspired by true events.

"For many years now I have nurtured a dream to direct my own film. I kept looking for a powerful story but nothing felt really pertinent. Sometimes in life you come across such true stories that prove reality truly is stranger than fiction," Mundra, a published author, photographer, producer and corporate leader, said.

"I followed one such story of an Indian braveheart who went through an unbearable ordeal and then struggled to find justice from the toxic network of politics, law enforcement and judiciary. The story moved me so much I knew right away that I have to make a film on this important subject and bring it to the world's notice," he added.

"Dedh Ishqiya" writer Darab Farooqui will pen the screenplay of the film while Mundra will be co-directing it with writer-director Supreet K Singh.

To be shot extensively in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, with cinematographer Avinash Arun, the film will go on floors in January 2020.

Since setting up Drishyam Films in 2015, Mundra as a producer has been supporting independent cinema.

Drishyam Films has four films in its kitty this year, three of which are co-produced with Jio Studios.

Their upcoming releases include Bengali director Suman Ghosh's Hindi debut "Aadhaar" starring Vineet Singh, veteran actor Seema Pahwa's directorial debut "Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi" starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey, and director Prashant Nair's anthology feature "Tryst with Destiny".

Along with these, they have also produced their first regional feature, a Marathi film titled "Ghaath" directed by Chhatrapal Ninawe.

