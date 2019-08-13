Home Entertainment Hindi

People started casting me only for glamour roles: When Sridevi called 'Himmatwala' her 'bad luck'

It's no secret that 1980s smashing hit 'Himmatwala' turned Sridevi into an overnight star in Bollywood.

Published: 13th August 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Sridevi-starrer 'Himmatwala'.

A still from Sridevi-starrer 'Himmatwala'.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It's no secret that 1980s smashing hit 'Himmatwala' turned Sridevi into an overnight star in Bollywood. 

As celebrities are showering praise on late actress Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary, there have been many who consider 'Himmatwala' as one of her best works, but the late actress had considered the film a "bad luck" for her.

Quoting an 1987 interview of the yesteryear actor, the book titled "Sridevi: Queen of Hearts", said that she was not entirely pleased that her first big hit in Hindi cinema was "Himmatwala" (1983).

"In Tamil films, they love to see me act naturally. But in Hindi films they want a lot of glamour, richness and masala. My bad luck was that my first big hit in Hindi films turned out to be a commercial one ('Himmatwala').

"When I did a character role in 'Sadma', the picture flopped. So people started casting me only for glamour roles. But one day I'm going to prove to everyone that I can act also," said the actor, as quoted in the book.

ALSO READ: Sridevi - The enigma continues

Sridevi, as written by journalist-author Lalita Iyer, soon with her widely-acclaimed cult classic "Mr India" (1987) proved her versatility as a "pan-Indian" actor.

"'Mr India' was the year's best film and a riot at box office; it had something for everyone, and was one of her most lovable performances. Sridevi had finally proved to Hindi cinema that she was more than just a box office draw," Iyer writes in the book.

The author, who is an unabashed Sridevi fan, calls her the "Hero No 1" of the '80s, a period when, as per her, the Hindi film industry was going through a low phase and there was no real "contender for the No 1 hero position, even less so for a heroine".

"People were tired of Amitabh Bachchan's angry young man persona and his films were not doing well. The angry man and his stunt-based films had largely killed music. Sridevi couldn't have chosen a better moment to enter Hindi films," claimed the author.

ALSO READ: Sridevi - A unique star who never turned to politics, despite her stardom

Though the book, which in Iyer's own admission is not a tell-all tale but a tribute to the actor, does mentions her struggle, be it "body shaming" or "being ridiculed" during the dubbing of the film, as she was not fluent in most of the languages.

According to the author, Sridevi's language barrier led to a certain guardedness or aloofness on sets, which people construed as arrogance.

"All through the 1980s, when her career was an all-time high, she was a fortress that journalists could not breach. She spoke very little and mostly answered in mono-syllables.

"The media was not very kind to her. They called her 'thunder thighs' and 'ask Mummy' because most of her answers were either ask Mummy or yes or 'no," reads the book.

VIEW GALLERY: Here are some rare photos of late actress Sridevi

Ironically, it was the biggest blockbuster of 1983 "Himmatwala" only that earned Sridevi the moniker of thunder thighs, thanks to her whip-cracking scenes in leather leotards, Iyer writes.

However, like the author notes, it was "Himmatwala" only that got her a dozen more films at the price she commanded.

Published by Westland and priced at Rs 399, Sridevi: Queen Of Hearts foreword is written by Adil Hussain, who played the actor's husband in the 2012's superhit family comedy-drama English Vinglish'.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himmatwala Sridevi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp