Alia Bhatt motivated us to work better: The Doorbeen boys

NEW DELHI: The Doorbeen boys of "Lamberghini" fame -- Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma -- have revealed that collaborating as the composers for Alia Bhatt's debut non-Hindi film music video, "Prada", was a motivating exprerience.

"She motivated us to push our limits and work hard. It was a lifetime experience to work with her," The Doorbeen told IANS.

"Prada", released on Tuesday, is a peppy track, and the duo believes Alia's stardom will is a huge advantage for their song.

"With her presence, we feel our song will garner more attention and followers," they pointed out.

Working with Alia, they inform, was easy, because she is a down-to-earth person.

"We were nervous when we were informed that Alia Bhatt would be a part of the song, because she is such a big star. However, when we met her and started working with her, she made us comfortable with her humble and down-to-earth personality," the duo reveals.

In the video, Alia creates instant impact. From donning shiny outfits to flaunting her moves, the actress is quite a treat for her fans.

"Prada", launched under actor Jackky Bhagnani's music label, also features the voice of Shreya Sharma.