Tanuja Chandra’s documentary 'Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha' to premiere in Madrid

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra’s debut documentary, Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha, will be screened at the Madrid International Film Festival, where it has been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Documentary and Best Director categories. The film follows Tanuja’s aunts, aged 86 and 93.

“This is a personal passion project for me,” Tanuja said. “On the face of it, the film is about two old women in the autumn of their lives. But it could be said that they’re in the spring of their lives! When two ladies in walkers, one of them toothless, have an infectious zest for life, this joy should be shared with the world.”

Tanuja has directed the films Dushman, Sangharsh, Zindaggi Rocks, Sur—The Melody Of Life, Hope and A Little Sugar, and Qarib Qarib Singlle. She recently directed the short film, A Monsoon Date, starring Konkona Sen Sharma. The 2019 Madrid International Film Festival will run from August 9 to 13 in Madrid, Spain.