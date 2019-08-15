After AICWA, now FWICE bans Mika Singh and crew members for performing in Pakistan

Home Entertainment Hindi

The event in Pakistan was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

NEW DELHI: After All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) banned singer Mika Singh on Tuesday, another body, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) too imposed a total ban on Mika and crew members from any performance in India for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

"We at FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) mother body of all the 24 crafts of film making have zero tolerance for such acts and unanimously condemn it as anti-national, unpatriotic and ghastly and totally ban Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh and the 14 crew members who participated in the presentation from any performance, recording, playback singing, acting in India," read the statement issued by the AICWA.

The film body put a total ban on the singer and boycotted him from recording, playback singing, and acting with the entertainment companies. "Anybody dealing with Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh will do at their own risk, and will be boycotted."

"We are deeply pained and anguished by the performance of singer, Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh at the wedding of former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf's cousin's daughter in Karachi, followed by height of tension and broken relations between India and Pakistan, which is shocking, shameful and shattering," read the statement further.

"Since the cultural bridge between India and Pakistan is under siege, his performance sent shivers down the spine of every Indian. Mika Singh's unbridled greed for money over the nation indicates a total non-application of mind and smacks of roguish, malafide and traumatic intentions," the statement added. 

