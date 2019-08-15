Home Entertainment Hindi

Chandan Roy Sanyal says 'Kaminey' would've been a bigger hit today

On the completion of 10 years of 'Kaminey', the actor thanked his co-star Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Published: 15th August 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Chandan Roy Sanyal

Bollywood actor Chandan Roy Sanyal (Photo | Chandan Roy Sanyal Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Vishal Bhardwaj's popular film "Kaminey: The Scoundrels" completed a decade of its release on Wednesday, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal took a journey down the memory lane, recalling the situation during the film's release and said the film would have been a bigger hit today.

"It still gives me goosebumps. Today morning I woke up and suddenly realised that it is August 14 and it has been 10 years of 'Kaminey'. Dramatically, there were two things which happened on this day 10 years back. Swine flu had broken out in Maharashtra and the release of the film was affected because a lot of people were advised by the government not to go to public places as they might contract the disease," Chandan told IANS.

He added: "That was a deterrent to the release of 'Kaminey' even though the music of the film was doing well."

The actor, who played the character of Mikhail in the action-drama film, said that he suffered from a spondylitis attack the night before the film's release.

"I remember watching a review at Honey Trehan's house, who was the casting director of the film and got me on the project. Everybody was congratulating me for the film. When I went back home in the morning, I woke up to excruciating pain on my left hand and I just couldn't function," he said.

ALSO READ: Chandan Roy Sanyal​ gets swimming lessons from Sidharth Malhotra

Recalling the love showered by viewers and filmmakers on the film, he said: "I realised that the film has got amazing reviews, especially for my role which I thought was a small part. I did not realise that the role would get so much attention not just from the public, but also from my own fraternity, from great directors."

Chandan said that it was filmmakers such as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ashutosh Gowariker and Anurag Kashyap, who encouraged him after watching the film.

He believes that "Kaminey" would have been a bigger hit had it released today, in the age of social media.

"If the film would have released today, with all the power of social media happening, it would have been a bigger success and a bigger cult from what it was then. In those days, social media was not very strong. Now everybody is on social media."

On the completion of 10 years of the film, the actor thanked his co-star Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Chandan has previously appeared in movies like "Rang De Basanti," "D-Day", "Chef" and "Jab Harry Met Sejal", among others. His latest release is "Jabariya Jodi".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaminey Chandan Roy Sanyal
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp