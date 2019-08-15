Home Entertainment Hindi

What Independence Day means to TV actors

Going back to her childhood days, Deepika recalled that there would be a flag hoisting ceremony in her school.

Published: 15th August 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

TV actress Deepika Singh

TV actress Deepika Singh (Photo | Deepika Singh Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Television actors such as Pearl V. Puri and Deepika Singh are thrilled about celebrating Independence Day on Thursday.

"Bepanah Pyaarr" actor Pearl feels proud when he celebrates Independence Day as it "reminds me how brave my countrymen have been. We should appreciate and value the sacrifices of all the freedom fighters of India".

To make "ourselves truly independent, we should respect every citizen of the country, regardless of their religion, sentiments or gender. The real freedom lies in the freedom of thought. If every Indian is given the freedom and validation to think in their own way, I feel we will be living a much better life," he added.

Deepika, currently seen as Sandhya in "Kawach Mahashivratri", said: "Independence Day reminds me of how lucky we are to live in independent India."

Going back to her childhood days, she recalled that there would be a flag hoisting ceremony in her school.

"I would also participate in the Independence Day parade of our school. Just like me, this year my son Soham will also dress up as a soldier for the fancy dress competition in his school."

Actress Anita Raj aka Kulwant from "Choti Sarrdaarni" said: "The fact that we enjoy freedom today is a big deal and we must celebrate this occasion, especially for the leaders who have gotten us this freedom.

"But we still have to have free ourselves from the mindset that tie us to the shackles of patriarchy. The day we break all chains of adversity that halt the progress of our country, we will be free. True independence and freedom can only exist in doing what's right."

Independence Day or not, actor Gurucharan Singh of "Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah" fame always feels proud to be an Indian.

"According to me, India is the best place to get peace of mind because it's a spiritual place, and from all over the world people come here to find peace. When I was in school and college, we used to celebrate this day and sing patriotic songs," he said.

"We should celebrate this day throughout the year and teach our new generation about our freedom fighters and the great culture of our country," he added.

Actress Eisha Singh, who plays Zara in "Ishq Subhan Allah", said: "Independence Day is a day to celebrate freedom. Every colour in our national flag has its own meaning and relevance. As good citizens of our country, we must not take the freedom we have earned for granted and learn to respect it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Independence Day Pearl V Puri Deepika Singh
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp