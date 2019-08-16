Home Entertainment Hindi

Have grown up being a cinephile, says Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor says he treats his social media followers like his family.

Published: 16th August 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has come up with a digital property called "Arjun Recommends", says he has grown up being a cinephile and a binge-watcher seeking good content to watch.

Arjun will be using his social media to start the digital property and hopes that it helps everyone looking to find good content on television, OTT or at the cinemas.

"I have grown up being a cinephile and a binge-watcher seeking good content to watch, learn and enjoy something new and path-breaking. And I have always recommended them to my friends and family who have also loved my suggestions. The germ of this idea actually came from their reactions," he said.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan gets hilariously trolled by Arjun Kapoor

The "India's Most Wanted" star says he treats his social media followers like his family.

"I wanted to start a digital property through which I would jam with them more intimately and share my recommendations with them. There is such outstanding content to watch and I do feel I must share this information with people who also want to see disruptive and quality content," he added.

ALSO READ: A lot to learn from the third Battle of Panipat: Rohit Shelatkar on upcoming Arjun Kapoor-starrer

Talking about his digital property "Arjun Recommends", the actor said it "will be super chilled, super casual as if I'm sitting in my living room and having a conversation with my friends".

"The idea is to keep it relaxed and indulgent as I discuss the content piece that I have come across and tell everyone why I'm recommending this. It's an extremely personal social media property for like-minded people to jam on the superb content from across the world that's available for all of us to see," he said.

The 34-year-old actor also hopes that people from the "world over also recommend content for me to see and get inspired".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp