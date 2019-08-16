Home Entertainment Hindi

I respect each religion as my own: R Madhavan

The actor concluded that all he has is a lot of love and respect to give as his vast travels and experience has proven, is the only true faith.

Published: 16th August 2019 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actor R Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan (File |AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor R. Madhavan, whose faith was questioned by a social media troll, says he respects all religions as his own and that he had the good fortune to pray at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church when a temple was not around.

A social media user had asked Madhavan as to why he had a "cross" in the background in his "mandir" at home. The user then questioned him "do you find Hindu gods in Christian churches?"

To which, Madhavan replied: "I really don't worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon.

"Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism. I have blessing from the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought." The 49-year-old actor said that his home is a "home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter."

"Like any defense personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time respect each and every faith, belief and every faith, belief and religion," he said.

"Yemmaddhamum Samadham (I respect each religion as my own) I hope that my son follows that too. I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church, I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that?"

The actor concluded that all he has is a lot of love and respect to give as his vast travels and experience has proven, is the only true faith.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Madhavan Madhavan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp