Neetu Kapoor shares 'like father like son' video comparing Rishi, Ranbir

In the videos, the father-son duo of Rishi, Ranbir is seen in similar-looking locale, enacting similar dance moves for their respective films.

Published: 16th August 2019 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor with husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor with husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a video comparing her veteran actor husband Rishi Kapoor and actor son Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor took to her Instagram account to share a post where she compared Rishi's scene from the song "Tere mere hontho pe" from "Chandni" and Ranbir's clip from "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". 

In the videos, the father-son duo is seen in similar looking locale, enacting similar dance moves for their respective films. 

The video is described as "like father, like son".

Ranbir's co-star, Anushka Sharma dons a yellow saree, much like what Sridevi wore in the original. 

Neetu captioned the image: "This is so adorable."

Rishi and Neetu are currently at the big apple as the "Mulk" star is undergoing a medical treatment. 

