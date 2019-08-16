Nushrat Bharucha wants to do a thriller

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Known for her girl-next-door roles in films like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", actress Nushrat Bharucha says she is keen to star in a thriller or a psychological suspense drama.

"(I want to do) a Thriller. I feel thriller or a very gripping story where you dont know what is happening next and it's twisting and turning. For me it's very interesting. It keeps me on the edge to kind of solve a story or to know what happened..." Nushrat told IANS.

The actress, who is now gearing up for the release of her next "Dream Girl" says it is her favourite thing.

"So I wish I could do a thriller or a psychological thriller or something which is unexpected," she added.

"Dream Girl" is co-produced by Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, who essays a man who can talk in a female voice and his actions lead to hilarious consequences.