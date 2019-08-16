Salman Khan​ celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Bina Kak

By IANS

JAIPUR: Superstar Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with actress-turned-politician Bina Kak here.

Bina on Thursday night took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs of her tying a Rakhi to Salman, who is busy shooting for the third installment of "Dabangg" in Jaipur.

In an image, Bina is seen posing with Salman and her two children, and captioned it: "Rakhi celebration at home Jaipur. Blissful having my brother like son at home... Shooting 'Dabangg'."

In the second photograph, Bina said that Salman brings "in so much love and positivity with him."

She also shared a photograph of filmmaker-choroegrapher-actor Prabhudheva smiling at the camera along with her sons.

Bina Kak has acted in many Salman-starrer Bollywood movies like "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and "God Tussi Great Ho".