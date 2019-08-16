Salman Khan shoots for 'Dabangg 3' amidst heavy rain

By IANS

JAIPUR: Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan is shooting for the third instalment of his "Dabangg" franchise here in heavy rain.

Salman on Thursday took to Instagram from the sets of "Dabangg 3". In the video, the actor is seen sporting a black shirt and his iconic moustache from the film.

He says: "Happy Independence Day. Happy Rakhi and happy rain in beautiful Jaipur, Rajasthan."

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhudheva, and produced by Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

The film will also launch a new face Saiee, daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

According to reports, the budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.