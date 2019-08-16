Shekhar Kapur thanks PM Modi for highlighting water issues in Independence Day speech

By IANS

MUMBAI: Shekhar Kapur has been obsessed with completing his dream project "Paani" for years now, and the acclaimed filmmaker has now thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting issues related to water in his Independence Day speech on August 15.

Kapur on Friday shared Modi's Independence Day speech, where the Prime Minister spoke about water. "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for putting water issues in the forefront of your speech. And emphasising that Water is a an issue that each one of us too must resolve," Kapur tweeted.

That drop of water you see dripping from your tap, is not yours. It’s a common resource that belongs to everyone. When you waste that drop of water, you are depriving others of a shared resource. Water is life. Thank you @narendramodi making water such an important issue. https://t.co/nj0t5XxbDk — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 16, 2019

He added: "That drop of water you see dripping from your tap, is not yours. It's a common resource that belongs to everyone. When you waste that drop of water, you are depriving others of a shared resource. Water is life. Thank you Narendra Modi making water such an important issue."

ALSO READ: Why not 'British Occupied Ireland', Shekhar Kapur asks BBC

"Paani" is a sci-fi drama set in the future when the world faces acute water shortage. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, and was originally scheduled to go on floors in mid-2013.