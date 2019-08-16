Home Entertainment Hindi

Waheeda Rehman shoots for 'Desert Dolphin' in Udaipur

Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman will soon be seen in Manjari Makijany's skateboarding film "Desert Dolphin", and she is excited to work with a female director for the first time in her career.

Manjari is late actor Mac Mohan's daughter. "Desert Dolphin" will mark Los Angeles-based Manjari's directorial debut.

The film is set in the rustic village of Khempur near Udaipur, Rajasthan, where the makers have built a skatepark. Waheeda Rehman enjoyed shooting for the film in Udaipur.

"I've come to Udaipur after a long time. I was last here when we were shooting for the movie, 'Guide' and we had stayed at the Lake Palace Hotel. I was pleasantly surprised when the filmmakers organised a memorable trip to the Palace where I could relive those memories," she said.

Asked how she got on board this independent project, the veteran actress said: "I never think of project as big or small. From the very beginning, I wanted to and have been experimenting. But in my 60 years of career, I have never said yes to a project so quickly."

"Before this, I hadn't heard much about skateboarding or seen a skatepark in India. But, when I heard the story of the film and its unique concept, I felt so inspired that I immediately agreed to do the film. To my knowledge, this is also the first time in my career that I have worked with a female director," she added.

L.A based Executive Producer Michael P. said it is an honour to have her on board. "She's immensely talented and a true champion of women equality both on-screen off-screen. She's brought something special to this film," he said.

Mac Mohan's second daughter Vinati, the co-writer and producer, Mac Productions (named after father Mac Mohan), said: "Putting this film together has been a challenging, transformative and inspiring process for me. Just by observing Wajeeda ji at work was like attending a mini film school. She strikes the perfect work-life balance."

"Desert Dolphin" is about Prerna, 16, who finds courage to skate against all odds when her path crosses with Jessica from Los Angeles who is looking for deeper joy in life. The film is set to release in 2020.

