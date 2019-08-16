Zeenat Aman's son to make bollywood debut as composer

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman's son Zahaan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a music composer with the film "Dunno Y: Love Is Love", directed by Kapil Sharma.

"I am very much excited about my debut. It's been a great gig. Kapil Sharma has been a joy to work with. He has trusted me and given me free rein to create a song for this project. My main inspiration is the music I explore from across the world," Zahaan said.

On working with Zahaan, Kapil said: "Zahaan is a great composer and has a bright future in Bollywood. It was a good experience working with him and I wish him all the very best for all his future projects."

The film features actors such as Zareena Wahab, Mona Ambegaonkar and Kitu Gidwani.