From Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor, here's how bollywood celebs wished Parsis on Navroz

Navroz is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of nature and is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by the Zoroastrians.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

(From L-R) Actors Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor

(From L-R) Actors Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor (Photos | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Parsi community celebrates Navroz today that marks the Persian and Iranian New Year, an array of celebrities took to social media to wish their followers on the day.

Thanking his Parsi friends for letting him partake in their culture, Anil Kapoor wished 'Navroz Mubarak'.

"Wishing all my beautiful Parsi friends a very Happy Navroz! Thank you for letting me partake in your culture. I feel truly blessed and enriched for it. #NavrozMubarak!" he tweeted.

Riteish Deshmukh too wished his 'friends' on the occasion along with a picture. "Navroz Mubarak my friend!!!" he tweeted.

Wishing his followers happiness, peace, and prosperity, Arjun Kapoor tweeted, "May our lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity! #NavrozMubarak to everyone."

Navroz is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of nature and is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by the Zoroastrians.

Amitabh Bachchan also wished his fans on Navroz and shared a beautiful picture greeting on his Twitter account.

Actor Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol too extended their wishes on Parsi New Year. The actors shared a beautiful picture greeting.

Malaika Arora and Urmila Matondkar also wished their followers.

Though a day of global observance, it is predominantly celebrated in the Western and Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Balkans. It is a declared public holiday in many nations including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Iraq.

Also, Iran offers a 14-day-long vacation for universities and schools on the occasion of Navroz.

Apart from marking the first day of spring, Navroz also promotes peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. 

