Home Entertainment Hindi

Hope bollywood actresses can pull big crowds someday: Vidya Balan

She hopes the situation would change, while speaking at a promotional event for her new film, 'Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

Published: 17th August 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: In Bollywood, it is mostly the male superstar who is the crowd-puller of a film, the primary draw whose name ensures blockbuster business.

On the other hand, films with female actors in the lead, often witness poor box-office performance or have to be produced in a medium-to-low budget set-up, so that they can make profits quickly and at least record a hit status.

Vidya Balan hoped the situation would change while speaking at a promotional event for her new film, "Mission Mangal", which stars Akshay Kumar and also features Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in key roles.

ALSO READ: It’s not fair to say that 'Mission Mangal' needs an Akshay Kumar, says Vidya Balan

"There is no denying that the biggest star in this film and one of the biggest stars in the country is Akshay Kumar. When you talk about the business of a film, you talk in terms of the male actor. But things are changing, we have been headlining films, our films are doing well. Hopefully, in a few years, this change will also happen.

"But as of today, when you talk about the business of a film, you do say that an Akshay Kumar film has earned this much," said Viyda, when quizzed on why films with actresses in the lead do not get a huge box office opening.

Vidya found logic why the success of a film starring a male superstar as Akshay should be credited primarily to him. "You can't take it away from him. Look at the business his films have done over the years. I'll be foolish to say, 'oh they didn't take my name', but hopefully someday (the change will take place). I am hopeful because I have seen things change drastically in the past ten years," she said.

Director Jagan Shakti's "Mission Mangal" managed to collect Rs 29.16 crore on its opening day on Thursday, but the figures fell to Rs 17.28 crore on Friday.

Vidya, however, insisted she didn't think in terms of numbers while judging a film's success. "I am happy because the film is being loved so much.

"From the time it was narrated to me, I knew it is going to be a good film. I just wanted it to do well. I don't think in terms of numbers, as in (its collection on) the first day or second day. All through, even during the making (of the film) and promotions, I felt there is good energy around this film. I am so happy and excited to see that the film is doing well," said the actress.

"Mission Mangal" is Vidya Balan's third film with Akshay Kumar after the "Heyy Babyy" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". Asked why don't they pair up more frequently, the actress said that they don't get offers together. At this point, Akshay Kumar, who was also present at the event, interrupted her, saying: "I wanted her in two or three projects but she said she was getting married."

On hearing this, the actress burst into laughter and asked: "So, you don't work with married heroines?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidya Balan Mission Mangal
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp