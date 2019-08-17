Home Entertainment Hindi

Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma to star in Zoya Akhtar’s short film 'Ghost Stories'

'Ghost Stories' is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018's 'Lust Stories'.

Published: 17th August 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor (Photo | Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will star in Zoya Akhtar’s short film in Ghost Stories. The anthology feature is co-directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. Vijay Varma played the role of Ranveer Singh’s best friend in Zoya’s Gully Boy.

Ghost Stories is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Themed around horror, the film will feature four interconnected stories that culminate in the end. The directorial quartet had previously collaborated on Lust Stories (2018) and Bombay Talkies (2013). 

 Shooting has commenced for Zoya’s short, which is co-produced by her banner Tiger Baby. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak (2018).

She portrays IAF aviator Gunjan Saxena in her upcoming biopic. She will also be seen in Roohi Azfa, Takht and Dostana 2. Vijay Varma was seen in a cameo appearance in Super 30. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor Vijay Varma Zoya Akhtar Netflix Netflix India ghost stories Netflix Ghost Stories
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp