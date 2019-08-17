Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma to star in Zoya Akhtar’s short film 'Ghost Stories'

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will star in Zoya Akhtar’s short film in Ghost Stories. The anthology feature is co-directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. Vijay Varma played the role of Ranveer Singh’s best friend in Zoya’s Gully Boy.

Ghost Stories is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Themed around horror, the film will feature four interconnected stories that culminate in the end. The directorial quartet had previously collaborated on Lust Stories (2018) and Bombay Talkies (2013).

Shooting has commenced for Zoya’s short, which is co-produced by her banner Tiger Baby. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak (2018).



She portrays IAF aviator Gunjan Saxena in her upcoming biopic. She will also be seen in Roohi Azfa, Takht and Dostana 2. Vijay Varma was seen in a cameo appearance in Super 30.