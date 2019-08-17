Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Varma to star in Netflix's upcoming anthology 'Ghost Stories'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's short film for Netflix's upcoming anthology "Ghost Stories".

Having started shooting for the project, Zoya on Saturday took to social media and unveiled the names of the cast. "Rolling and Rocking 'Ghost Stories'. My seventh film. I love short films. Janhvi...Vijay," she wrote.

"Ghost Stories" is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018's "Lust Stories".

ALSO READ: Experience your worst nightmare with 'Ghost Stories'

As for Vijay, this will be his second film with Zoya as he had earlier featured in her hit film "Gully Boy". Vijay is also set to make his international debut with Mira Nair's adaptation of "A Suitable Boy".