Lisa Haydon expecting second child

Lisa, who gained fame through films like 'Aisha', 'Queen' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017.

Published: 17th August 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her second child.

She has posted a picture on her Instagram account with husband Dino Lavlani and their first child Zack, with a caption stating: "Party of four on the way".

In the picture, Lisa's baby bump is visible. The actress, her husband and son are all smiles and happy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Party of four on the way

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Lisa gained popularity in Bollywood for her performance in the 2010 dud "Aisha". She has also played a pivotal role in films such as "Queen", "Housefull 3" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". She has also appeared in the web series "The Trip".

Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017.

