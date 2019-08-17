Lisa Haydon expecting second child

By IANS

MUMBAI: Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her second child.

She has posted a picture on her Instagram account with husband Dino Lavlani and their first child Zack, with a caption stating: "Party of four on the way".

In the picture, Lisa's baby bump is visible. The actress, her husband and son are all smiles and happy.

Lisa gained popularity in Bollywood for her performance in the 2010 dud "Aisha". She has also played a pivotal role in films such as "Queen", "Housefull 3" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". She has also appeared in the web series "The Trip".

Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017.