Home Entertainment Hindi

New web series 'M.O.M: Mission Over Mars' is an ode to ISRO scientists

The show narrates an intriguing tale of four women scientists who, through their brilliance and dedication, chart the journey of the Indian space agency's Mangalyan mission.

Published: 17th August 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'M.O.M.: Mission Over Mars'

A still from 'M.O.M.: Mission Over Mars' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The new web series, "M.O.M: Mission Over Mars", is an ode to the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The show narrates an intriguing tale of four women scientists who, through their brilliance and dedication, chart the journey of the Indian space agency's Mangalyan mission.

VIEW TRAILER:

The show producer Ekta Kapoor revealed this while interacting with the media at the trailer launch event of two of her forthcoming web series  "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala" and "M.O.M: Mission Over Mars", on Saturday in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: We tend to put women on a pedestal, says Ekta Kapoor

Asked why she chose to go to Mars after making so many family shows, Ekta said: "I haven't reached Mars. India's male and female scientists, ISRO, and 1.3 billion Indians have reached Mars. So, I am part of that proud achievement."

ISRO's women scientist, on November 5 2013, launched Mangalyan into space to reach Mars. India became the first nation in Asia and fourth in the world to reach Mars. Also, India became the first nation to accomplish this scientific feat in its first attempt, using indigenous technology that was advanced and yet the cheapest in the world.

The new Akshay Kumar biggie, "Mission Mangal", released on August 15, also narrates the same story.

Ekta feels the story of ISRO's achievement should be spread across as many platforms as possible. "When I first read about it, people hadn't yet started talking about ISRO that much, and it didn't get much of media coverage.

"After a week, I watched the documentary about the four women who were involved in the project. ISRO did it in 1/5th budget and in its first attempt. So, I felt proud and started writing the show. Because of various reasons and to maintain secrecy, we can't use a lot of names. So, we decided to do it our way. The show will be an ode to the female scientists and belong to the historical fiction genre," she said.

"M.O.M.: Mission Over Mars" streams on ALT Balaji, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MOM Mission Over Mars ISRO
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp