People know me as Zoya Mirza now and I’m happy about that, says Sacred Games 2 actor Elnaaz Norouzi 

Iranian-origin actor Elnaaz Norouzi returns as Zoya Mirza/Jamila in the second season of 'Sacred Games'.

The Netflix India show, which follows the interconnected story of a cop and a deceased gangster, came back for a second round on August 15.

In the first season, we had learnt that Jamila, a Bollywood actor living under an assumed identity, had links with Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

“In season 2 we get to know about Jamila’s past,” says Elnaaz, “Where she has come from, what her relationship with Gaitonde was and how close she was to him. We see how she impacted his life and decisions, and how she grew from Jamila into Zoya Mirza.”

On making her Bollywood debut in the iconic show, Elnaaz notes, “I guess there couldn’t have been a better “launch” for me.

Not only have I been part of such an amazing series in India, but it also helped become relevant worldwide.

Through this show I’ve learned that the conventional way of “getting launched” means nothing if you do great work and choose the right projects... people know me as Zoya Mirza now and I’m happy about that.”

'Sacred Games season 2' is out on Netflix. The 16-episode series also stars Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey.

