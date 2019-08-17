Home Entertainment Hindi

People know me as Zoya Mirza now and I’m happy about that, says Sacred Games 2 actor Elnaaz Norouzi 

The Iranian-origin actor opens up on playing Zoya Mirza/Jamila in the second season of Sacred Games.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi

By Express News Service

Iranian-origin actor Elnaaz Norouzi returns as Zoya Mirza/Jamila in the second season of 'Sacred Games'. 

The Netflix India show, which follows the interconnected story of a cop and a deceased gangster, came back for a second round on August 15.

In the first season, we had learnt that Jamila, a Bollywood actor living under an assumed identity, had links with Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

ALSO READ: Elnaaz Norouzi to play two roles in 'Sacred Games 2'

“In season 2 we get to know about Jamila’s past,” says Elnaaz, “Where she has come from, what her relationship with Gaitonde was and how close she was to him. We see how she impacted his life and decisions, and how she grew from Jamila into Zoya Mirza.”

On making her Bollywood debut in the iconic show, Elnaaz notes, “I guess there couldn’t have been a better “launch” for me.

ALSO READ: 'Sacred Games 2' review - Homegrown web content just got better

Not only have I been part of such an amazing series in India, but it also helped become relevant worldwide.

Through this show I’ve learned that the conventional way of “getting launched” means nothing if you do great work and choose the right projects... people know me as Zoya Mirza now and I’m happy about that.”

'Sacred Games season 2' is out on Netflix. The 16-episode series also stars Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elnaaz Norouzi Sacred Games 2 Sacred Games 2 review Sacred Games
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp