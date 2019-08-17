Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor on wishlist for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reboot, says Karan Johar

Released in 1998, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" narrated love story of three friends - Rahul Khanna (Shah Rukh), Tina (Rani Mukerji) and Anjali (Kajol). It also featured Salman Khan in a special role.

Published: 17th August 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Karan Johar has no immediate plans to work on a "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" reboot, but the filmmaker says Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor would be on his wishlist if he decides to bring back the love story.

"On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part," said Johar, during an audience interaction at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which concludes on August 17.

ALSO READ: 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' a special film, says Karan Johar

Released in 1998, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" narrated love story of three friends - Rahul Khanna (Shah Rukh), Tina (Rani Mukerji) and Anjali (Kajol). It also featured Salman Khan in a special role. The film's ever-green dialogues and music still holds a special place in the hearts of film buffs.

Looking back at the casting process, Karan said: "I was ecstatic to meet SRK. Kajol and he had promised that they would work my first film. So, I remember going to meet him and I had no script, and just had a scene in my mind, which I narrated to him.

ALSO READ: No lead actors approached for 'Dear Comrade' Hindi remake, says Karan Johar

"He bought into my bullsh*t! I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie... Tabu, Urmila (Urmila Matondkar), Aishwarya (Aishwarya Rai) turned me down, and Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani's part after Aditya Chopra recommended her."

