Home Entertainment Hindi

Films that others don't accept easily have become my safety bracket: Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor said he has seen the other side also when his films after 'Vicky Donor' were not working, and people were writing him off and suddenly now everybody was with him.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | File)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently won the National Film Award for best actor, says the recognition is an assurance that he is treading the right path by taking up slightly radical scripts that other artistes think twice before accepting.

In 2018, Ayushmann had back-to-back successes with "Andhadhun" and "Badhaai Ho!", which he followed up this year with "Article 15".

He is now looking forward to the release of "Dream Girl".

READ HERE: Here's Ayushmann Khurrana as 'Dream Girl' in making!

The actor said it is a responsibility to maintain a certain benchmark, which was established with his film debut "Vicky Donor" (2012).

Then came films such as "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", which was the first film to feature a non-alpha male character in a mainstream film.

"This success gives me confidence that I am treading the right path and it also gives me the courage to chose different subjects. I stay true to my gut and intuition while saying yes to a script. I take a lot of risks and I have been doing it since my first film. Choosing scripts that are radical and are not easily acceptable by another artiste, I think that is my safety bracket, my zone. I have created a USP out of the characters that are risky," Ayushmann told PTI in an interview.

He said public memory is short as there is too much for them to see. "Every single week or fortnight there is a movie coming out and doing well, so people forget things. It is important to keep the ball rolling, remind them that you are there, you exist and you are out there to do something different."

Ayushmann said there was a phase right after "Vicky Donor" released when the viewers were ready to write him off but he bounced back.

IN PICS: National Film Awards 2019 declared! Here are the winners

"Every Friday depicts a different story. And your last hit determines what kind of love you are going to get. I have seen the other side also when my films after 'Vicky Donor' were not working. There were a lot of people who were writing me off and suddenly now everybody is with me, I am talking about the audience. But there are certain followers or fans of mine who have been there with me in bad times."

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of a shoot for Godrej Security Solutions ad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana National Film Awards Dream Girl AndhaDhun
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp