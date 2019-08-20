Konkona Sen Sharma to direct web series on Miss Shefali, Kolkata’s ‘Queen of Cabaret’

By Express News Service

Konkona Sen Sharma will direct a web series based on the life of Arati Das, better known as Miss Shefali. The veteran dancer and actor ruled as Kolkata’s ‘Queen of Cabaret’ in the 1960s and 1970s. The show will be produced by Zee Studios and reflect the political realities of West Bengal during the era.

“The whole era of post-partition and pre-liberalisation fascinated me. Since I am from Kolkata, I have been aware of the subject and her unique story. It’s about the fascinating life of this female protagonist who decided to live life on her own terms, it’s extremely interesting, and right up my alley,” Konkona, who made her directorial debut with A Death In The Gunj (2017), stated.

“We are in the process of finalising the cast. We are still developing the script and we plan to go on floors early next year. It is going to be an interesting journey,” she added.

Konkona recently played the lead in Tanuja Chandra’s short film, A Monsoon Date. Her upcoming film as an actor is Dolly Kitti Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

