Vijay Sethupathi's role in Aamir Khan's film revealed

It's now speculated that the film in which the two stars collaborate will be the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, titled Lal Singh Chaddha.

Vijay Sethupathi, while participating at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, had confirmed that he will be collaborating for a film with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

By Express News Service

It's now speculated that the film in which the two stars collaborate will be the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, titled Lal Singh Chaddha. It's said that Aamir would be playing the titular role (which was played by Tom Hanks in the original), while Sethupathi will be playing Lal Singh's friend, thereby reprising the pivotal role of Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue played by Mykelti Williamson in the original.

The team is apparently tweaking the screenplay to have Vijay Sethupathi's role as a Tamil character. Lal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, who had previously directed Secret Superstar, which had Aamir Khan playing a cameo.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who recently debuted in Malayam cinema with the Jayaram-starrer, Marconi Mathai, will also be making his debut in Telugu cinema with Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi has Sanga Thamizhan, Laabam, Maamanithan and  Ka Pae Ranasingam in the pipeline. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

