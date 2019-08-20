Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | First song from Sunny Deol's son Karan's film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' released

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' borrows its name from Dharmendra's famous song from 1973 hit film 'Blackmail'.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in Ho Jaa Awara song from 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The song 'Ho Jaa Awara' from the upcoming movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' featuring Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba has finally released today.

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol, who is directing the film, shared the link of the soothing song on his Twitter account. "A song that will make you want to set yourself free! Enjoy the break-free spirit with #HoJaaAwara, the first song from #PalPalDilKePaas!," he wrote.

Today, when the track got released, Sunny also put a story on his Instagram account saying, "Song out now."

The soothing song features the debutants Karan (Sunny Deol's son) and Sahher, wandering here and there amid the mountains and rivers to break free the happy soul within them.

The number is composed by Sachet Parampara and written by Siddharth and Garima. Ash King and Monali Thakur have lent their voice in the song.

The song garnered nearly 40 thousand views in just one hour and is sure to make way to your playlist.

Ahead of its release, the 'Ghayal' actor had shared a picture on his Twitter and wrote, "A song that celebrates limitless love and the break-free spirit within us. #HoJaaAwara, first song from #PalPalDilKePaas will be out tomorrow! Stay tuned."

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' borrows its name from Dharmendra's famous song from 1973 hit film 'Blackmail'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Deol Ho Jaa Awara Karan Deol
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp