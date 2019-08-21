Ajit Arora produces India’s first music-themed web series

By Express News Service

Producer Ajit Arora is coming up with India’s first music-themed web-series. Fronted by singer Yasser Desai, the series will consist of 12 episodes out of which a few have been shot.



“Music is not only a part of our movies but an integral part of our lives and culture. I strongly feel adding music to the story in the web series will have a balanced effect, besides this is seldom done in Indian Web platform,” Ajit, who heads Aurora Productions, said.

Yasser shared his excitement for the project. “It was an awesome working with Ajit Arora on a content-driven musical web series. It was something new I have done outside of my playback career.”

Ajit recently produced the ZEE5 original film. The social/drama deals with the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India. The film stars Sid Makkar, Manvi Gagroo, Tanvi Azmi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Shashank Arora.