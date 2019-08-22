Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Indian dance group V Unbeatable stuns judges of 'America's Got Talent', enters semi-finals

Apart from leaving the show's judges, including Simon Cowell, impressed, the dance crew had also made filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'souza feel "proud".

Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable on America's Got Talent sets. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable's flips and tricks helped it enter semi-final of "America's Got Talent", a popular reality competition series.

"Prepare to FLIP cause @v_unbeatable has made it to the Semifinals! #AGTResults," a tweet was posted by the official handle of the show.

The troupe comprises around 29 members aged between 12 and 27. Apart from leaving the show's judges, including Simon Cowell, impressed, the dance crew had also made filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'souza feel "proud".

A few months ago, he had tweeted in support of the group: "So proud of you guys, love you. I am sure this is just the beginning."

The season 14 of the show follows Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers.

