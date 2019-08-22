WATCH | Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'Takht' ft. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Piquing the interest of the audience, filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a sneak peek of the cast of the upcoming magnum opus 'Takht'.

The 'SOTY2' producer took to his Instagram account to share a small video with his followers on his Instagram Story.

Karan Johar shows the #TAKHT team’s “Space to Create”. The film is set to start shooting in February 2020. #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/3d69evFgWM — Janhvi Kapoor FC (@JanhviFC) August 21, 2019

The clip shows black and white pictures of the star cast of the film including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh pinned on a wall.

Helmed by Karan 'Takht' is a period drama which is set to hit the big screens in 2020.