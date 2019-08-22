Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Sonam Kapoor is here as team India's lucky charm in 'The Zoya Factor'

Clad in a blue and golden bordered sari, teamed with heavy jewellery, Sonam is seen as a new-age goddess who sports sneakers with the traditional attire.

Published: 22nd August 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 05:58 PM

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salman in The Zoya Factor. (Photo | Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Move over 'nimbu-mirchi' to keep off the evil eye because Sonam Kapoor is here as "India's lucky charm"!

A year after she kicked off shooting for 'The Zoya Factor', Sonam surprised movie buffs with the very first motion poster of the flick.

Clad in a blue and golden bordered sari, teamed with heavy jewellery, Sonam is seen as a new-age goddess who sports sneakers with the traditional attire. She stands atop a stage and with a cricket helmet and bat in her hands.

"Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India's lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you," she wrote alongside the clip.

The aww moment came when Anil replied to his daughter's post writing, "You have always been our lucky charm!"

After her February outing in 'Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Sonam is awaiting the release of her next on September 20, where she be seen sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan.

The upcoming film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film. He is credited with helming movies like 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', 'Tere Bin Laden' and 'The Shaukeens'.

The book revolves around a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

TAGS
Sonam Kapoor Dulquer Salmaan The Zoya Factor
