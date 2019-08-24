Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his birth anniversary

It is no secret that Priyanka was very close to her dad. So much so that she has got a tattoo ' Daddy's lil girl' inked on her wrist in her father's handwriting.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional post on Instagram, marking the birth anniversary of her father, Ashok Chopra. In her post the actress shared how her father "knew everything" about her.

The post shows her father smiling while a song plays in the background. The actor has often talked about her love for her dad and how difficult it was for her to cope with his loss.

"Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us every day," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra retains right to speak in personal capacity, says UN spokesperson

Chopra further remembering her father added," In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings."

"Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you. P.S. - the background song was one of dad's favourites... one he always used to sing for mom," she concluded the post.

It is no secret that Priyanka was very close to her dad. So much so that she has got a tattoo ' Daddy's lil girl' inked on her wrist in her father's handwriting.

Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013, after battling cancer.

On the work front, the 37-year-old recently wrapped up shooting for 'Sky is Pink', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

She has also been roped in for Netflix's action fantasy feature 'We Can Be Heroes' which will be written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra father birthday
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp