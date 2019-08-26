Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, remake of 'Kanchana' franchise, to release on Eid 2020

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, will release on May 22, 2020, during the Eid weekend.

The announcement was made hours after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah — starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt — was shifted from the release slot and indefinitely shelved.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of the successful Kanchana/Muni franchise in Tamil. The supernatural comedy features Akshay as a fearful man who gets possessed by a transgender ghost.

The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who helmed and starred in the original series.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite Akshay.

Laxmmi Bomb is co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Tushar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment, and presented by Fox Star Studios.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming releases are Housefull 4, Good News and Sooryavanshi.

Kiara Advani was recently seen in Kabir Singh. She essays the lead in the upcoming comedy Indoo Ki Jawani.