Home Entertainment Hindi

Big B, Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Sonam most well-dressed: Kangana Ranaut

On the last day of the fashion week, Kangana turned showstopper for designer Disha Patil.

Published: 26th August 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood fashion icon Kangana Ranaut feels Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are most the well-dressed actors of the Hindi film industry.

"There are many who I feel that inspired the generations of people and I think Rekha ji is one of them. Apart from her, the other really fashionable actors are Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonam (Kapoor). In fact, everyone is fashionable these days because they are very conscious of their dressing style," said Kangana, while interacting with the media at Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday in Mumbai.

On the last day of the fashion week, Kangana turned showstopper for designer Disha Patil.

The actress looked stunning in an intricate traditional cobalt blue lehenga paired with matching satin blouse, teamed with a one-sided, knotted dupatta wrap that gave the ensemble an off-shoulder feel.

"I am here almost every year. For me, it's a delight to be doing something different than my usual daily routine and also to be meeting new talent and fresh minds. This is probably the most unusual lehenga I have ever seen with very sensuous top. It has best of tradition and it has best of contemporary designs so, I am very happy to be here," said Kangana, sharing her experience of walking the ramp for Disha Patil.

On Lakme Fashion Week, she added: "It's wonderful that Lakme Fashion Week has completed its 20 year. I must say it's not easy to build such a huge brand and to do well consistently for years. To achieve this kind of success, being hardworking is not enough. You should also have the vision, consistency and competence to keep it going. It is getting better and I am impressed with the way designers have been brought into the mainstream through this platforms."

On film front, Kangana will next will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's "Panga".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut well dressed actors Hindi Film industry Lakme Fashion Week
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp