Battling trolls, patriarchy and body shaming with comedy

CHENNAI: From being a writer for a magazine to finding a place in the top five in Comicstaan- Season 2, comedian Supriya Joshi talks to CE about her love for actor Govinda, fight against trolls and music that uplifts her being a socially awkward person.

How difficult was it for you when you performed your first act and while interacting with fellow contestants in Comicstaan-Season 2?

Socially awkward people can actually thrive on stage because you don’t have to talk to someone; you’re just doing your jokes. It took me a bit to open up to my fellow contestants, but we all came close after the improv round.

How was your journey at Comicstaan-Season 2? What were your lessons?

It was a great journey. I learned not to underestimate myself and to work super hard.



What is your favourite genre?

I usually do observational comedy, but I really enjoyed alternate comedy.



Why comedy?

I don’t know how to be any other way.

If not a comedian, what would have you become and why?

I would have continued to be a writer for a magazine.

Your favourite comedian who inspired you to pursue comedy?

Govinda. He is my idol and role model. Even though he is not a stand-up comedian, his comic timing and expressions are legendary.

How do you recharge yourself after a bad show or when you have had a bad day and have to perform the same evening?

I listen to music that uplifts me — RuPaul’s Champion, Cover Girl or anything by Ajay-Atul. I love BTS. I also listen to Run, Tomorrow or Dope on bad days.



What role has your family played in your career and your path to self-love?

I’m blessed to have such a supportive family. I don’t think they still understand what I do, but as long as they see that I’m happy (and bringing in paycheques), they are happy for me.

Do you think women are their own worst enemy or do you think sisterhood is possible?

Yes. Patriarchy has taught us to second guess ourselves so much that we don’t consider ourselves good enough. Sisterhood is thriving in the comedy community, and there is room for everyone here.

You said that you were not happy with yourself when you lost weight. How did you manage to keep your chin up and move ahead?

I had lost a considerable amount of weight but I was just not happy. I had pegged all my happiness on losing weight. I was on a crash diet and was not getting the right nutrition. It made me sad until I quit dieting and started to build myself up from within.

How do you keep your confidence and self-esteem in check, especially with all the trolls?

I don’t respond to hate. I don’t share any hate I receive in my DMs. I delete hate comments. Trolls thrive on engagement and I don’t give them that.

You talk a lot about how difficult it was for you at school. What message do you have for teenagers who are obsessed with their looks?

Every person has to go through their own journey to figure out who they are and what they stand for. Unfortunately, the society still promotes physical appearance. Teenagers don’t have an escape because of social media. It’s okay to be obsessed with your looks, but with the knowledge that there is more to you than just your physical appearance.

What was your reaction when you were first bullied or harassed as a teenager?

Pain, hurt, internalisation, and then acceptance. I didn’t know how to fight it.

Do you still receive judgemental looks despite the fame?

I don’t care even if I do.

Self-love is difficult given how we constantly compare ourselves with others. Is it possible to be body-positive all the time?

No, we all have our off days. But, you have to remember that everything in life is temporary, even our bodies. We won’t look like this always. Enjoy the skin you’re in. The polar caps are melting, don’t waste your time hating yourself. Just accept who you are, love yourself and learn swimming.