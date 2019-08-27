Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biography to feature on the big screen

Home Entertainment Hindi

Shiva Sharma and Zeeshan Ahmad, owners of Amaash Films, have bought the rights of Vajpayee's official book The Untold Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

The life history of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is set to feature on the big screen.

Vajpayee, a senior BJP leader and one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), died on August 16 in 2018 after a prolonged illness.

Shiva Sharma and Zeeshan Ahmad, owners of Amaash Films, have bought the rights of Vajpayee's official book, The Untold Vajpayee Witten by Ullekh N P, the book features several aspects of Vajpayee's teenage, college and political life. 

"'The Untold Vajpayee is one of my most ambitious projects and it gives me a feeling of immense honour and joy to be able to put up this unsung hero onto the big screen. Also, I believe not everyone knows the real side of Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. While reading this book, I also discovered quite a lot about his personality traits, the work done by him during his tenure as a Prime Minister for our country. These all unseen and untold traits of his personality inspired me to put his story out to the world and inspire other people as well." said Sharma.

Ahmad shared that the scripting of the movie has already started. "Once the scripting is completed, we shall finalise the director and the actors for the film. The tentative title of the movie is The Untold Vajpayee," he added.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

