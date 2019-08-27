WATCH | Herschelle Gibbs posts Alia Bhatt GIF without knowing who she is

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt engaged in a hilarious exchange on Twitter on Tuesday.

Gibbs on Monday had tweeted: "Morning birds are tweeting so I'll do the same and say have a good one folks."

That feeling when @Twitter likes your tweet pic.twitter.com/vov15aJQR1 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

The tweet was liked by Twitter's handle, and Gibbs then posted: "That feeling when @Twitter likes your tweet," with a GIF that featured Alia Bhatt. When a user asked if he knew Alia, Gibbs replied, "I have no idea who the lady is."

I deal in 6s madam not fours https://t.co/mt5nfU46op — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 27, 2019

However, Gibbs seemed to have subsequently realised who it was with the reactions on the tweet rapidly increasing and he later tweeted: "Didn't know you were an actress @aliaa08 but nice gif"

Alia seemed to have taken note of the sequence of events and retweeted Gibbs with a GIF of her imitating the umpire's action for a boundary to which Gibbs replied: "I deal in 6s madam not fours."