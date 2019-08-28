John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Mumbai Saga' goes on floors

By Express News Service

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga went on floors today.

The film stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and others. Shooting is expected to continue for the next three months in South Mumbai.

"South Mumbai retains the old charm of the city and we are planning to shoot it in one go. We expect to wrap the film by first week of December. Only the climax won’t be shot in Mumbai because we need an air-strip for that sequence,” reveals Sanjay Gupta.

Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama set in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and will explore the transformation of the city.