Home Entertainment Hindi

Marathi actor Mandar Kulkarni arrested for 'sexually harassing' 17-year-old girl

Kulkarni has acted in some commercial plays and conducts theatre workshops.

Published: 28th August 2019 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: A 24-year-old Marathi actor-director has been arrested by Pune Police for allegedly sexually harassing a girl during a photoshoot.

Mandar Kulkarni, the accused, was arrested on August 23, said an official of the Deccan police station.

Kulkarni has acted in some commercial plays and conducts theatre workshops. He met the complainant girl, who is 17 years old, at one such workshop, police said.

"Subsequently, Kulkarni called her to his apartment on August 16, saying he wanted to cast her in a play. He gave her some dresses to wear and clicked her pictures," said an officer attached to Deccan police station.

He then allegedly handed her a bikini, and when the girl expressed reservations, he showed her pictures of other girls in that attire, the officer said.

The girl wore the bikini and he clicked some more pictures. Later the girl told her mother about the incident, and they approached police, the officer said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under section 354 (outraging woman's modesty) of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Kulkarni was arrested, he said.

Further probe was on, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune Police Marathi actor
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp