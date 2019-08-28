Home Entertainment Hindi

'Mission Mangal' declared tax-free in Maharashtra

With this move, it is expected that more children will get to watch it and learn about the Mangalyaan, which has carved India's name in golden letters in the history of space research.

Published: 28th August 2019 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mission Mangal Poster

Mission Mangal Poster | ( Photo | Akshay Kumar Twitter )

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Mission Mangal" has been declared tax-free in Maharashtra.

With ticket prices coming down, more people, especially from the rural areas will feel encouraged to watch the film, which chronicles the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had said during the film's promotion: "I've made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO's launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is."

'Mission Mangal' movie review: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan’s film is familiar and basic

With the film being declared tax-free, it is expected that more children will get to watch it and learn about the Mangalyaan, which has carved India's name in golden letters in the history of space research.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, "Mission Mangal" stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film, which hit theatres on August 15, has already collected over Rs 165 crore at the box office.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar's "PadMan" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", both films delivering a strong social message were declared tax-free in a few states. "Mission Mangal" now joins the list of the superstar's tax-free movies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission Mangal Maharasthra Tax-free
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp