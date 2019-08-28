Home Entertainment Hindi

Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' leads IIFA nominations

According to a statement, the wacky crime-thriller-comedy has amassed 13 nominations, which also includes best actor male and female for Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu.

Published: 28th August 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sriram Raghavan's National Award-winning thriller "Andhadhun" is leading the nominations at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, including best film and director.

IIFA on Wednesday announced its 11 Popular Category nominations for the 20th edition of the awards, being hosted for the first time in India.

According to a statement, the wacky crime-thriller-comedy has amassed 13 nominations, which also includes best actor male and female for Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu.

Other films, which also got best picture and direction nods, include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" and Meghna Gulzar's "Raazi" with 10 nominations each, followed by Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju" with seven nods and another National Award winner, Amit Sharma's "Badhaai Ho!" with six.

ALSO READ: Tabu decodes the success of 'Andhadhun'

The nominees for best actor in a leading role (female) include Alia Bhatt for "Raazi", Deepika Padukone for "Padmaavat", Neena Gupta for "Badhaai Ho!" and Rani Mukerji for "Hichki".

Rajkummar Rao ("Stree"), Ranbir Kapoor ("Sanju"), Ranveer Singh ("Padmaavat") and Vicky Kaushal ("Raazi") have bagged nominations in the best actor in a leading role (male) category.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director, Wizcraft International, said, declaring winners from the great line-up will be a "tough one" for the Academy.

"We could not be happier to be preparing to celebrate this special 20th anniversary of IIFA Awards in the very heart of Bollywood, our very own Mumbai city," Timmins added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhadhun IIFA International Indian Film Academy Tabu Ayushmann Khurrana
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • avin
    I reckon the award needs to be renamed to Bollywood Film Academy Awards as I dont see anything international or Indian about the nominees list
    5 hours ago reply
Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp