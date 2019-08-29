Home Entertainment Hindi

I haven't done enough acting, looking at exploring more, says veteran actor Pankaj Kapur

The veteran theatre, TV, and Bollywood actor will be performing at the third edition of Delhi Theatre Festival, organised by Alchemist Live.

Published: 29th August 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Pankaj Kapur. (Photo | File)

Actor Pankaj Kapur. (Photo | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a career spanning over 30 years and having acted different shades of characters including dark and comic roles, or a common man struggling against the system, actor-director Pankaj Kapur believes he hasn't done enough and wants to explore more.

"There are millions of people in the world, I have only played a few of them. And I don't think I have done enough, I would like to explore more. So I look forward to doing many more characters, as long as I am fit and alive. I enjoy playing different kind of people," Kapur told PTI in an interview.

Be it the villainy personified Abba ji of "Maqbool", or the envious shopkeeper Nand Kishore Khatri of "The Blue Umbrella", for Kapur there are no favourite characters, only the wish to be known for the "sum total" of his work.

"All the characters I have played were difficult. There is nothing that comes easy. I don't have any single character that is my favourite because I would like to be known for the sum total of my work and not for an individual character that I might have played," the actor said.

The veteran theatre, TV, and Bollywood actor will be performing at the third edition of Delhi Theatre Festival, organised by Alchemist Live.

Kapur, along with actor and his wife Supriya Pathak, will direct and act in the opening play "Dreamz Sehar" at Siri Fort Auditorium here on August 30.

"Dreamz Sehar" is a story of professor Sanjeev Mishra who visits Kasauli for a long weekend.

One day on his morning walk, he encounters a mysterious woman named Sehar.

She is out looking for her sister Nisha who has eloped with her boyfriend.

The sequences mirror dream-like sequences where every scene has an ominous and mysterious quality.

The actor, who has worked extensively in theatre, both as an actor and a director, feels the medium has an edge over other forms like TV and cinema.

However, to him it is the acting that matters.

"I love acting, and I love creativity. For me, all the mediums are enjoyable. It is satisfying in every medium mostly because I am acting, I am performing. But theatre has a slight edge, there is a live audience in front of you. In theatre there is a certain discipline that you have to follow, and you have to be experienced to be performing in front of a live audience. It is satisfying to me. That's the only tiny difference. As far as acting is concerned, for me all the mediums where I work as an actor is just the same," he added.

Known for his role as the frustrated common man Musaddilal in "Office Office", or the bonded labourer Budhai Ram of "Neem ka Ped", the National Award-winning actor rued the lack of characters he could relate with on television.

"The kind of television work that is happening right now, I don't relate to it as an actor or as a human being. Therefore I don't find myself a place in television anymore. I love the medium, it's a great medium. But it's a bit stressful, because you know how these daily soaps are these days," the 65-year-old actor said.

He added that even though it was stressful to shoot 10-12 days in a stretch earlier too, the variety of characters kept him going.

"In my time I never did daily soaps, we did weeklies. In that too, I used to find it very stressful to shoot for 10-12 days for those four episodes. But we did it because I got an opportunity to do different kinds of characters through television. But now the way the stories are, the way the whole thing is, I don't find myself to be a part of that. But in case somebody comes up with something of the kind that might appeal to me as an actor I will surely look at it," he added.

Kapur will also act in a play titled "Dopehri", written and directed by himself at the Delhi Theatre Festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Kapur Supriya Pathak
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp