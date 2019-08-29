Kajal Aggarwal joins Sanjay Gupta’s 'Mumbai Saga' cast

By Express News Service

Kajal Aggarwal has joined the cast of Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga. The gangster drama went on floors in Mumbai yesterday.

Kajal essays the role of John Abraham’s love interest in the film, which will feature her in multiple looks as her character traverses several decades. This is the first time Kajal and John will be sharing screen space.

Mumbai Saga also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Amol Gupte, and others. Samir Soni, last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Student of the Year 2, has also joined the cast of Mumbai Saga.

Kajal’s last Hindi appearance was in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016).

The actor was recently seen in the Tamil film Comali, starring Jayam Ravi. She has been cast alongside Suriya in Siva’s upcoming project. The actor has also finished shooting for Paris Paris.