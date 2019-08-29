Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajal Aggarwal joins Sanjay Gupta’s 'Mumbai Saga' cast

Kajal essays the role of John Abraham’s love interest in the film, which will feature her in multiple looks as her character traverses several decades.

Published: 29th August 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal

By Express News Service

Kajal Aggarwal has joined the cast of Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga. The gangster drama went on floors in Mumbai yesterday.

Kajal essays the role of John Abraham’s love interest in the film, which will feature her in multiple looks as her character traverses several decades. This is the first time Kajal and John will be sharing screen space.

ALSO READ: 'Mumbai Saga' is going to be special, says Director Sanjay Gupta

Mumbai Saga also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Amol Gupte, and others. Samir Soni, last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Student of the Year 2, has also joined the cast of Mumbai Saga. 

Kajal’s last Hindi appearance was in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016).

The actor was recently seen in the Tamil film Comali, starring Jayam Ravi. She has been cast alongside Suriya in Siva’s upcoming project. The actor has also finished shooting for Paris Paris.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kajal Aggarwal Mumbai Saga Sanjay Gupta
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp